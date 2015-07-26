Police: Evansville man arrested for possessing handgun without permit

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A traffic stop led to the arrest of an Evansville man for allegedly possessing a handgun without a permit.
Evansville Police say they stopped Cameron Dunbar on Tuesday evening for having an expired temporary license plate on the car he was driving.
Officers say they found a .38 caliber revolver during the stop. They say the serial number had been scratched off to the point of being unreadable.
According to police, 21-year-old Dunbar admitted the gun was his. Dunbar did not have a permit to possess the gun.
Dunbar was arrested for possession of an altered handgun, possession of a handgun without a permit, and traffic violations.
