Police: Evansville man arrested for possessing handgun without permit

By 14NEWS.com Staff | July 15, 2015 at 7:47 PM CDT - Updated September 5 at 7:52 AM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A traffic stop led to the arrest of an Evansville man for allegedly possessing a handgun without a permit.

Evansville Police say they stopped Cameron Dunbar on Tuesday evening for having an expired temporary license plate on the car he was driving.

Officers say they found a .38 caliber revolver during the stop. They say the serial number had been scratched off to the point of being unreadable.

According to police, 21-year-old Dunbar admitted the gun was his. Dunbar did not have a permit to possess the gun.

Dunbar was arrested for possession of an altered handgun, possession of a handgun without a permit, and traffic violations.

