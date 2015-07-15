Evansville farmers open flood gates

Evansville farmers literally had to open the flood gates Wednesday.

They tell 14NEWS that the gate near their fields along Waterworks Road can hold 38 feet of water from the Ohio River.

The farmers say the river is expected to reach 39 feet by Friday, so they needed to open the gate and release the water. If they didn’t open the gates, the water would reach a level where it would go over the levee and cause more damage.

"You see all the work you've done and it's not going to produce anything," said Paul Kleinknecht. I'm not sure if we will be able to replant anything or not, so this will be different from what I've ever experienced farming."

As you can see in the video, it poured through their fields, flooding their crops.

Copyright 2015 WFIE. All rights reserved.