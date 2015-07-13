Severe storms possible overnight in the Tri-State

Severe thunderstorms steered east of the Tri-State on Monday afternoon.

The #StormRisk is expected to increase late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lyons says the main threat will be heavy rainfall and damaging winds, especially across southern Indiana.

Heat and humidity will make a dangerous combination again on Tuesday as the heat index climbs into the triple digits.

Jeff says we'll get a break in the heat on Wednesday and Thursday.

Click here for more of Jeff's 14 First Alert Forecast.

To keep you and your family safe, download the 14 First Alert Weather App by texting "Weatherapp" to 51414 or click this link http://shout.lt/586X

Copyright 2015 WFIE. All rights reserved.