Personal mission for wildlife rescuer in Tri-state

Angel Lange working with one of this favorite animals, the Bald Eagle.

Every time you see an injured animal on the Indiana DNR District 7 Facebook page, most likely they're coming to a home in Vincennes.

"He's an old bird and he's going to need a lot of TLC and food," says Angel Lange.

""This is the one from the Jasper youth complex, it was caught in the netting," says Joe Haywood with Indiana DNR.

Wildlife rescuer Angel Lange provides that TLC animals need to get back in the wild.

His federal and state licensing means animals are dropped off from all over so Angel can take care of them.

After six years in the Navy, Angel started studying conservation law.

"If I don't do it, who's going to do it? Whose going to take the time to do it? Because you don't take a vacation. I enjoy doing it. Somebody has to provide for the wildlife and I'm going to do it," says Lange.

