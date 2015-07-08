Deaconess Cross Pointe to offer courses on mental health - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Deaconess Cross Pointe to offer courses on mental health

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Officials at Deaconess Cross Pointe say they're seeing more people with mental illness refuse to get help. 

Janie Chappell with Deaconess says one in four people have some sort of mental illness.  And most mental illnesses start around the age of 11. 

That's why several courses are now available for family, friends, and first responders, who might see mental illness on a daily basis.

"It can be very difficult, you can't make people for their mental illness or their addiction,” says Chappell.  “The average age for when somebody develops a mental health concern is about 11 years so that's pretty young.” 

Janie says the stigma attached with mental illness means people don't come in to get treatment. 

For a list of courses that Deaconess provides, click here.  

Copyright 2015 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:10 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:10:27 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:18:08 GMT

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly