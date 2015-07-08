New pilot program designed to improve health of Vanderburgh Co. residents

A new pilot program for Vanderburgh County is designed to improve the health of the area.

Vanderburgh County is one of five areas in the state selected for this community health outreach program.

It's designed to make healthier options more accessible for kids and adults.

Lacy Wilson is the Community Wellness Coordinator for Vanderburgh County.

After Evansville was named the most "obese metropolitan area" by a Gallup poll in 2011, Wilson says community health efforts had to take place.

"Evansville has made great strides in improving the health of Evansville since that dreaded obesity status was brought to our attention a few years ago but there's still huge strides that can be made in the future," says Wilson.

And right now, Vanderburgh County is doing a "needs assessment survey" to identify specifically how the health of those who live here can be improved.

