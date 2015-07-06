Evansville headline events show security measures are working

The Evansville Police Department says recent downtown events show their security efforts are working.

Officials with Shrinersfest estimate the event brought over 100,000 people to downtown, with feature acts like the Blue Angels.

Evansville Police estimated over 65,000 enjoyed the fireworks show on July 4th.

But with over 165,000 in downtown for two weekends, only three people were arrested.

Two for minor offenses, and one for punching a police officer in the chest.

Evansville Police say they switched work shifts around, enabling them to put more officers at both events.

Multiple law enforcement agencies from Indiana and Kentucky helped contribute to the low crime numbers.

EPD used bike patrol, ATV units, and officers on foot to make sure security measures were tight at both events.

Sgt. Josh Wittmer says with such great success, they plan to use more of these tactics for future events.

