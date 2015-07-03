Newburgh Fireworks Celebration still on

After a few setbacks, fireworks will be lighting up the sky in Newburgh on Friday.

High water and heavy debris forced organizers to move the launch site and cancel the boat parade, but that isn’t stopping the rest of the festivities.

We’re told the fireworks show will have something you won’t be able to see anywhere else.

The fireworks will go off at 9 p.m.

