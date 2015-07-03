Sewer replacement project in Newburgh to limit access through in - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Sewer replacement project in Newburgh to limit access through interstate

NEWBURGH, IN (WFIE) -

Starting Monday, drivers will have limited access through the interstate at State Street and Jennings Street in downtown Newburgh.

This is due to a sanitary sewer replacement project.

The crossing of West Jennings Street will be closed for three days during the end of next week.

Drivers should travel slowly and look for detour signs.

