Evansville restaurant 'Dapper Pig' gets much-needed permits

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A new Tri-State business is celebrating after clearing a big hurdle.

The Dapper Pig on Parrett Street now has all the necessary state permits needed to open, as soon as possible.

On Friday night, the owners hosted a "Piggy Permit Party" at the Haynie's Corner Fountain.

Friends and family are supporting them in this next step.

The women behind the restaurant say it's a true, "Farm to table experience".

