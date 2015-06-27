Fire department trains for expanding community needs

Copyright 2015

Ohio Township Fire Department has recently began training for rescuing victims in confined spaces.Captain Craig Huffman says the training is due to risk assessment needs identified for the Newburgh area.As the area continues to expand, more construction and sewer projects will be starting to keep up with the demand.Ohio Township firefighters saw the need to practice confined space training.That means rescuing workers from underground sewers and construction tunnels, should they become trapped.According to statistics, over 90 people were killed last year from confined spaces accidents.Ohio Township firefighters are using their own money to pay for some of the equipment needed for this new level of certification.Eighteen firefighters, so far, are certified in confined space rescues.Ohio Township will be having a safety day at the Newburgh Wal-mart this Saturday June 27th from 10-2.Kids and adults are invited to come out and practice life-saving techniques you can use at home.