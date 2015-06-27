First triplets born at Tri-state hospital in over a decade - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

First triplets born at Tri-state hospital in over a decade

Pic courtesy Baptist Health Facebook Pic courtesy Baptist Health Facebook
MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - The first triplets in over a decade were recently born at a Tri-state hospital.

14News would like to welcome Gavin, Mason, and London into the world!

Baptist Health Madisonville hasn't seen a set of triplets in over 10 years, but these new little ones broke that trend!

Congratulations to the happy parents and best wishes to the little triplets!

Copyright 2015 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:10 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:10:27 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:18:08 GMT

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly