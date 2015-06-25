Oswego Music Fest starts Friday - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Oswego Music Fest starts Friday

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Oswego Food, Arts, and Music Fest begins Friday in Evansville.

Local artists and restaurants will be featured.

It runs through Sunday at the Howell Neighborhood on the city's west side.

Organizers say it's time to revitalize the neighborhood, which has seen better days.

Click here to learn more about the festival.

