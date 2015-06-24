14News Exclusive: Jess Raatz tackles flight with Blue Angels - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

14News Exclusive: Jess Raatz tackles flight with Blue Angels

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - 14News reporter Jess Raatz doesn't even like roller coasters but she tackled a death-defying flight with the Blue Angels today.

Jess was the only reporter invited to ride with the world famous flight team, and it certainly didn't disappoint!

Take a look.

Copyright 2015 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:10 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:10:27 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:18:08 GMT

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly