Younger drivers causing headaches for Tri-state first responders

The Evansville Fire Department says when they're on the way to a call, some drivers aren't moving out of their way fast enough.First responders tell 14News with kids out of school, there are more teenage drivers out on roads.Many of those teens don't know what to do when fire trucks, ambulances, and police pull up behind them.First responders say drivers are stopping or creating a maze for firetrucks to weave through because they pull the wrong way.The law says pull over to the right and stop if you see flashing lights." We are actually seeing a trend where people are not following the laws regarding emergency vehicles," says Dan Grimm, Evansville Fire Department. "At our recent meeting, somebody explained they had a close call. Then, someone else says they had a close call. Then, you have three or four people bring it up. It was just mentioned that it is a problem for public safety responders."