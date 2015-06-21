New gift shop opens on Franklin Street

A new gift shop opened its doors on Franklin Street Saturday.

"Sweet Peony" opened for two weeks back in May - but then the owner's 5-year-old had a medical emergency.

She is still recovering at a Cincinnati hospital.

The community is helping out.

People can drink "pink lemonades" at restaurants on Franklin - and the money raised is going to the family.

Right now the store is only open Friday and Saturdays but they plan to extend the hours soon.

Copyright 2015 WFIE. All rights reserved.