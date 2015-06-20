Boonville students sell t-shirts to raise funds for new mural

Students and coaches at Boonville High School have almost raised enough money from selling t-shirts to get a new mural painted in their gym.

Wrestling coach Dustin Wilke says the school is covering half the cost and organizers and students are raising the rest.

Students say it's exciting - their gym is getting a face lift.

"We went out to the community and asked for some donations and we've had great support and generosity from the community,” Wilke said. “We've raised well over half and we're pretty close to it with the selling of the rest of these shirts that will get us to our goal."

Wilke says they hope to start painting in July and be finished in time for the incoming class to enjoy it.

You can buy one of the shirts for $15.

Copyright 2015 WFIE. All rights reserved.