Police: Man booked into jail after incident at Evansville hotel

An Oakland City man booked into jail and facing charges after police say he was running naked throughout an Evansville hotel in April.

Back on April 11th, 30-year-old Justin French was an employee at the Hampton Inn on Evansville east side.

Police say French was in the swimming pool naked.

Then we're told he climbed into a second floor room.

Before running, still naked, up into the fifth floor of the hotel.

Police say, French told a housekeeper, "I'm going to jail, let's get it on."

Police eventually found him in a vending room ceiling.

As we reported in April, French was taken to St. Mary's Hospital.

He was just booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on June 16th.

He's facing charges of criminal confinement, criminal mischief, and public nudity.

He's since been released.

