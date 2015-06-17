University of Evansville adds major in health field - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

University of Evansville adds major in health field

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The University of Evansville is offering a new course for students pursuing a career in the health field.

The health communication major will give students the basic knowledge and skills needed to go on to careers in advertising, public relations, and multimedia production specifically in the health field.

They say advances in communication technology and the growth of the health industry have made this one of the fastest growing areas in the field of communication.

Copyright 2015 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:10 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:10:27 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:18:08 GMT

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly