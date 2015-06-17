University of Evansville adds major in health field

The University of Evansville is offering a new course for students pursuing a career in the health field.

The health communication major will give students the basic knowledge and skills needed to go on to careers in advertising, public relations, and multimedia production specifically in the health field.

They say advances in communication technology and the growth of the health industry have made this one of the fastest growing areas in the field of communication.

Copyright 2015 WFIE. All rights reserved.