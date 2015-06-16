Evansville K9 laid to rest - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Evansville K9 laid to rest

EVANSVILLE, IN

A decorated retired member of the Evansville Police Department is laid to rest.

Retired EPD K9 Brix passed away recently after serving nine years on the force.

He won top dog in 2010.

And he had the second most appreciations by an EPD K9 in a single year.

