Deaconess Cross Pointe to open more beds, private rooms to adult - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Deaconess Cross Pointe to open more beds, private rooms to adults

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Deaconess Cross Pointe, a mental health facility in Evansville, has announced it's rearranging some of its facilities to better suit the demand.

Chief Administrative Officer Cheryl Reitman says more beds and private rooms are being opened up for adults.

After two years, facility officials noticed the demand for adult beds was increasing rapidly to a point where they were having to turn some patients away.

An official announcement with more details is expected later on this year.

Copyright 2015 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:10 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:10:27 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:18:08 GMT

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly