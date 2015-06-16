Deaconess Cross Pointe to open more beds, private rooms to adults

Deaconess Cross Pointe, a mental health facility in Evansville, has announced it's rearranging some of its facilities to better suit the demand.

Chief Administrative Officer Cheryl Reitman says more beds and private rooms are being opened up for adults.

After two years, facility officials noticed the demand for adult beds was increasing rapidly to a point where they were having to turn some patients away.

An official announcement with more details is expected later on this year.

