EPD: Arrest made after marijuana wax found in home

Nicholas Watt (Courtesy Vand. Co. Jail) Nicholas Watt (Courtesy Vand. Co. Jail)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they found nearly 600 grams of marijuana and 16 grams of marijuana wax in 25-year old Nicholas Watt's Ravenswood Drive home.  

Marijuana wax is a substance that's derived from marijuana through a conversion process and has a higher THC level.

Detectives say they also seized nearly $2,000 in cash from the home.  

Watt is charged with dealing marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.

