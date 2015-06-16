EPD: Arrest made after marijuana wax found in home

Evansville Police say they found nearly 600 grams of marijuana and 16 grams of marijuana wax in 25-year old Nicholas Watt's Ravenswood Drive home.

Marijuana wax is a substance that's derived from marijuana through a conversion process and has a higher THC level.

Detectives say they also seized nearly $2,000 in cash from the home.

Watt is charged with dealing marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.

Copyright 2015 WFIE. All rights reserved.