Police arrest Evansville woman after chase on bicycle

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

An Evansville woman is accused of trying to get away from police on a bicycle.

Police say they were given a description of Samantha Wilson because she had a felony warrant, and was seen walking down the street.

Officers say when they stopped Wilson, she gave them a false name, then hopped on the bike and took off. 

Police tell us she was quickly stopped, and found a syringe in her purse.

Officers say Wilson admitted to using meth before her arrest and apologized for her behavior.

She's being held without bond.

