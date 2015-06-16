New bond set for Evansville brothers charged with murder - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

New bond set for Evansville brothers charged with murder

EVANSVILLE, IN

UPDATE -- Darius and Robert Suggs both received $500,000 bonds on Monday during a review hearing for their court cases.

That bond translates into $50,000 cash.

PREVIOUS -- Two brothers charged with murder after a shooting in Evansville made court appearances Wednesday regarding their bond.

27-year-old Robert Suggs and 29-year-old Darius Suggs both requested speedy trials.

They are charged in the shooting that killed Chavar Snider last month.

On Wednesday, the state withdrew its motion for no bond and entered a request for $1 million cash bonds for both suspects.

The request was taken under advisement.

Robert's trial is set for August 3 and Darius's trial is scheduled for August 10.

