City of Boonville to install new welcome sign

WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) -

A new sign will welcome drivers to Boonville.  

Terry Phillipe with Boonville Now says this sign is part of the city's master plan to draw more people and businesses.

Local businesses donated the materials to make the sign.

Phillipe says they plan to install another sign at the west entrance of the town.

