Mine subsidence project underway in Boonville neighborhood

A project to help with mine subsidence in a Boonville neighborhood is underway.

Work began in the area of Maxwell Road on Wednesday.

Crews started filling the voids under the street with concrete.

Project Manager Jeremy Aigner says they will be criss-crossing down the street, filling in holes about 40 feet apart.

He says the road has had spots collapse in the past.

Work is expected to be finished in September.

