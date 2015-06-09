Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor’s Office awarded for March Against Hunger food drive

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's office was awarded for its work in the March Against Hunger food drive.

The food drive is a yearly competition among Indiana attorneys and law firms.

This is the fourth year in a row that the prosecutor's office has won.

Prosecutor Nick Hermann accepted the award, which the attorney general created to showcase lawyers desire to help the public.

"I like to bring out the best in lawyers, and a lot of people make the lawyer jokes, but this is an opportunity to showcase the commitment of lawyers to serve people in trouble," said Hermann.

The Prosecutor's office donated nearly 1700 pounds of food and $3,000.

