Indiana Attorney General touring state to establish victim advocate groups

The Indiana Attorney General's Office unveiled their new division known as "Victim Services and Outreach".

It will provide more resources to victims of human trafficking, domestic violence, and sexual assault.

Attorney General Greg Zoeller spoke to us about this new division during his stop in Evansville Tuesday.

"Particularly the ones that deal with human trafficking, sexual assault, domestic violence these are very difficult types of victims to serve so I think we need to really do more and the idea is to collectively come together," Zoeller said.

Zoeller is touring the state to establish the victim advocates groups across the 92 counties.

