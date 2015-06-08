Lighting ceremony set for old Greyhound bus station

Some bright lights in downtown Evansville are being re-lit after months of hard work.

The old Greyhound bus station was recently brought back to life by Architectural Renovators.

And there will be a lighting ceremony at the station this Thursday.

Indiana Landmarks is still looking for a tenant for the now rehabbed station.

