EVSC, IU School of Education establish partnership

There's a new partnership between EVSC and the IU School of Education.

The collaboration will allow for 25 EVSC educators to receive training in order to become certified administrators in Indiana.

Those educators can then go on to be principals or other leadership positions.

The training begins this week and will last throughout the upcoming school year.

"They're really focusing in on what the EVSC is facing, very intentional as far as what they're looking at as far as issues, problems, research that they're doing,” says Velinda Stubbs, the EVSC Chief Academic Officer. “We can apply it directly here in the EVSC.”

EVSC educators begin their training at IU this Friday.

