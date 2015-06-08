Owners of fmr. Evansville brewery looking to rezone - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Owners of fmr. Evansville brewery looking to rezone

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A former brewery in Evansville is getting new life.

Owners of the Old Sterling Brewery near downtown Evansville is looking to rezone to allow for office space.

The proposal will be presented to city council Monday.

Copyright 2015 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:10 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:10:27 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:18:08 GMT

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly