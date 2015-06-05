Police believe Newburgh mom forced child to take drugs - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Police believe Newburgh mom forced child to take drugs

NEWBURGH, IN (WFIE) -

Newburgh Police say a woman is in jail after she allegedly forced her child to take drugs.

Officers met with 26-year-old Bridget Medley and her boyfriend at a home after they received reports of child abuse.

Investigators say they found syringes and other drug-related items in the couple's truck. Some were in a backpack, right next to kids.

Police also believe Medley forced her child to ingest marijuana.

She was arrested on neglect and drug charges.

