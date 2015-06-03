Backpack program to continue in Warrick Co.

The successful backpack program in Warrick County will continue next year thanks to a big community donation.

Oakdale Elementary School Principal Jamie Pryer says more than $6,000 was donated this week.

The program only had funding to last until the end of this past school year.

It provides students with two breakfast meals, lunch and dinners as well as two snacks for the weekend.

Copyright 2015 WFIE. All rights reserved.