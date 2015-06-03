Construction on new Warrick Co. recycling center almost finished

Construction is almost complete on the new recycling center in Warrick County.

Crews were out setting the last of the iron on Wednesday.

The 40,000 square foot building is expected to be finished in three weeks, and then work will begin on setting up the interior.

The new facility will give residents more options and keeps the revenue from recycling in the county.

Opening day is set for September 1.

