Survivors of deadly Muhlenberg Co. fire now involved in lawsuit

A lawsuit has now been filed on behalf of Chad and Kylie Watson.

They were the two survivors of a massive house fire in Muhlenberg County, which killed the other nine members of their family.

Now, the Watson's have filed suit against a home construction company who, they claim, promised to build them a new home.

In the lawsuit filed on May 27th and obtained by 14News, Chad and Kylie Watson represented by attorney Clifton Boswell are suing Jagoe Homes.The lawsuit alleges Jagoe Homes, "Offered to construct a new single family residence for the Watson's at no financial cost to them."

That was after a massive fire killed nine members of the Watson family on January 31st, 2014.



The suit goes on to argue that as of March 24th of this year, a house had still not been built.

"That constitutes an unlawful breach of contract," according to the lawsuit.



Further down, the suit states, "The actions of the defendant constitute outrageous and intentional conduct which caused severe emotional harm and distress to Chad and Kylie Watson."



Watson's attorney Clifton Boswell did not have any comment when I spoke with him earlier.

Attorney Travis Holtrey is representing Jagoe Homes and 14News spoke with him today.

Holtrey stressed that, "Jagoe Homes knows this was a tragedy and remains sympathetic to everyone who lost family and friends that day. But Jagoe doesn't believe there was ever an agreement and has confidence in the court system that they did nothing wrong."

