Detectives: New drug popping up in WKY convenience stores

A drug that's new to the Tri-State is starting to pop up in Western Kentucky gas stations.It's illegal in four states, and now detectives say they are seeing more and more of it.It's called Kratom and undercover detectives say it's not illegal in Kentucky. But they want it to be.They say it's a drug like morphine that people can get addicted to quickly."From what I know about it, it's like an opiate product like morphine," says an undercover detective with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force. "Highly addictive if you take a high dosage."Now undercover detectives say they're seeing more and more Kratom pop up in Western Kentucky gas stations."I watched a store the other day, after they got it in. It seemed like more of the younger generation that was coming in to pick it up."According to the DEA, the effects of Kratom are similar to psychostimulant drugs and it's not controlled by the Controlled Substance Act.It's also on the DEA's list of Drugs and Chemicals of Concern.Kratom is illegal in Wisconsin, Tennessee, Vermont, and Indiana.Click here for a link to the Drug Enforcement Agency description and explanation of Kratom.Just last August, Dubois County authorities busted a Jasper gas station for selling a drink called Vivazen, with Kratom as one of the main ingredients.United Naturals sent us this comment below regarding their product Vivazen.

--Kratom is a natural plant that grows on trees. It's native to Southeast Asia and a member of the coffee family. Kratom has been used safely for hundreds of years for minor pain relief, it also provides a boost of energy. It's similar to taking an aspirin with a diet coke--without the chemicals.We, United Naturals the manufacturer of VivaZen, use only natural, plant-based Kratom in our products. VivaZen helps thousands of people find natural minor pain relief. Our customers are nurses, veterans, lawyers, paramedics, police officers, construction workers--they're your neighbors.





Unfortunately, there are some bad actors in the marketplace. There are companies adulterating the natural Kratom plant, by adding synthetic compounds that change it's chemistry and effects. Worse, these companies that are selling adulterated products and claiming them to be "natural Kratom products," are also marketing them as a legal high. This is not okay and is not something that we support.





VivaZen is not a synthetic. The primary active ingredient in VivaZen is Kratom, the natural plant extract, not adulterated Kratom.--



Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force detectives say they will be pushing lawmakers to make it illegal in Kentucky before it gets more popular.



