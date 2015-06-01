Evansville Rescue Mission obtains major certification

After 98 years of existence, the Evansville Rescue Mission is now a "Certified Rescue Mission".

That honor is only held by about 100 rescue missions across the country.

Evaluators visited the rescue mission's multiple sites looking at facilities, finances, and programs over the past few months.

Vice President of Development Chris Michael Morrison says this distinction is a big step for the agency.

