Ohio Co. mine cuts 16 employees

OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) - More than a dozen coal mine workers are out of work after they received layoff notices.
Armstrong Coal officials tell 14NEWS that 16 people have been laid off from the Equality Boot Mine in Centertown, Kentucky.
Officials say the cuts were necessary because of the way on coal and the decline in the market.
