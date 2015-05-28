One last ride for Wild Man

Nearly 100 people came out Thursday to pay their last respects to a Newburgh man killed last weekend in a motorcycle accident.

Friends say "Wild Man" Jimmy Byers had a medical emergency that caused him to crash his motorcycle on Highway 41.

His family wanted to get as many motorcycle riders as possible to escort his hearse to the cemetery. The response was overwhelming.

"It's the best way to honor Jimmy, It's something he would really appreciate and love, if he could look down and see all these bikes here he'd be so proud of us, he'd love this."

Neece McDaniel is a lifelong friend of Jimmy's. She organized the ride but never expected it to get so much attention.

People close to Byers say you'd be hard pressed to find a photo he wasn't smiling in and that you could find him in a room by his laugh. He was always loud and outgoing.

"He was a great guy, he loved to fish and to hunt, but more so than anything else he loved his daughter and his granddaughter," says McDaniel.

"He taught me some of my most favorite things in the world. He was a great man"

His granddaughter Gabby, says her Grandpa Jimmy taught her how to ride a four-wheeler, and just last year how to ride a horse.

She says he loved to ride motorcycles and be outdoors, and it means so much to see all these people for his last ride.

"It feels amazing because all these people care about him, even people that didn't know him they care about him."

Jimmy was laid to rest at Rose Hill Cemetery in Newburgh.

