Rundown homes on Evansville's near northside to be demolished

Seven rundown houses in Evansville will soon be demolished.

Building Commissioner Ron Beane says inspectors found the houses unfit to live in and they will have to be torn down.

Erica Morrison lives next to one of the home in the one thousand block of West Delaware Street on the city's near northside.

She says she only lived there a few days when the wall of the house next door fell into her driveway.

Morrison says it's a safety hazard for her children.

"I'm not very safe with the house being like this next door at all, my kids could get hurt, anybody could fall and get their head hurt, anything, its just unsafe and its not very good looking," says Morrison.

We're told the houses are scheduled to be torn down this fall.

