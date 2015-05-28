Volunteers help clean up a park in Warrick Co.

Volunteers are helping clean up a neighborhood park in Chandler.

Wendy Wary with 4 A Better Chandler says people are painting picnic tables to help beautify the area.

People were out over Memorial Day weekend planting flowers and picking up trash.

On Sunday, Girl Scouts were passing out lemonade to volunteers.

Wary says they've had great feedback about improvements at the park.

