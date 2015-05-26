Dog daycare owner says threats lead to business closure

14NEWS was flooded with emails from customers of O'hairs Happy Dog Daycare saying how much they support the business.

But the owner says she feels the animals aren't safe with her next door neighbor and won't take a chance of them getting hurt.

So she's closing up shop after 20 years.

Debbie Magenheimer says she was born to do this. And for 20 years her business has been very successful.

That's why customers we spoke with were shocked when Debbie posted this on Facebook.

The post reads, "It is with much sadness that I must announce I am forced to close O'hairs Happy Dog Daycare. We have been vandalized 3 times in the past two week. Mostly our house that is on the property, however this past week, a window was broken out in the daycare and a cigarette was thrown in. I will not jeopardize any dogs for any reason. Myself and Mike have been staying up all night to make sure all dogs are safe. We will continue to do this until all our boarders have gone home."

"It is ridiculous. I just can't believe that something can't be done about this," says long-time customer Dennis Gunther.

Debbie says surveillance video from cameras on her property show her neighbor allegedly vandalizing her property.

Debbie is so worried she stayed up all night to protect the dogs still in her care.

"My husband and I took turns sitting on the porch guarding and watching the daycare. We would sleep an hour or two and get up to make sure the dogs were not hurt. That the windows aren't broken out," explains Debbie.

We knocked on the neighbor's doors today. Four times. But no one answered.

Customers of the daycare coming to Debbie's defense today.

" I just thought it was very unfortunate. Her business is the only one I trust. I don't go to her everyday, but when I need a safe place to board my animals, she's the one I turn to," says Andrea Fenwick.

"All of her customers have volunteered actually to go out and set up if we have to and protect her property," says Dennis Gunther.

Debbie says she's turning away customers because at this point the money doesn't matter. To an animal lover like her, it's about the safety of the animals in her care.

"I just want the dogs to be safe right now. That's my only focus. Beyond that, I've kind of lost hope."

Evansville Police weren't able to divulge much information but say they are actively investigating the case.

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office is looking into the case, as well.

EPD says in the past week, they've made three runs to the neighboring property next to the daycare.

Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin says on one of those runs, a man on the property was holding a baseball bat when officers arrived.

When the officer went in closer, police say the man ran into the house and wouldn't come out.

Copyright 2015 WFIE. All rights reserved.