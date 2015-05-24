Friends of Angel Mounds hold benefit sale

What's trash to one became treasure to another in Newburgh Saturday.

It was the Friends of Angel Mounds' first ever benefit sale.

All of the money raised is going to Angel Mounds and its day to day operations.

The organization's president, Dennis Bays, says everything they sold was donated.

For sale - a variety of items- from appliances and books to furniture and toys.

“Everybody seems to have been really excited about it,” says Bays. “We tried to make it affordable so we really didn't charge a lot. We try to get collectibles that people would enjoy. So far we've been successful.”

Bays says because today was so successful, they plan to make this a yearly event.

