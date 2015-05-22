Warrick Co. school expanding this summer - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Warrick Co. school expanding this summer

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) -

Castle Elementary School is expanding to help with enrollment.

Principal Marty Watson says four new classrooms and a computer lab will be added onto the school.

Two new subdivisions and an apartment complex are being built within the district boundaries.

We're told construction will start any down now.

