Tri-State sees sixth officer-involved shooting in the past year

There have been at least six officer-involved shootings in the Tri-State over the past year.

That includes Madisonville, Evansville, Central City, Grayville, and Owensboro.

One of those shootings was captured by an Evansville Police body camera.

Captain Andy Chandler says in the moment, the officer is doing what he's trained to do, but it can be a completely different range of emotions after it happens.

“They are trained physically and they are trained mentally to take deadly force if the circumstances dictate that, but I don't believe there's any officer that looks forward to doing that,” said Chandler.

