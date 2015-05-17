Historic home opened for tours ahead of move to UE

People got to tour the Peters-Margedant House Saturday - before it's uprooted and taken to a new permanent address at the University of Evansville.

The house is the only one of its kind in the nation.It was built by William Wesley Peters who was the first apprentice of the famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright.Stewart Sebree with Indiana Landmarks says the interior hasn't been altered in 80 years.Sebree says they had a big turnout.“I think folks are surprised at the smallness of the house,” he told us. “It's only 530 square feet. It's very surprising. People think that six people grew up in this house and what's amazing about the structure, I think most people are impressed with the workmanship in the house.”The house is set to move to the University in the fall.Sebree says it will be used as an interpretive center and will be open to the public.