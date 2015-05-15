Craft beer partnership brewing in Evansville

A new partnership has been announced between several Tr-State breweries.They're calling it the Evansville Brewing Association.The idea is to promote the craft beer industry and it just so happens to be craft beer week.Just last week, Indiana Governor Mike Pence signed a bill raising the limit on barrels a craft beer company can sell in the state.

The measure will hopefully keep more companies from going outside Indiana to do their business.

