Renovations begin at Castle High School

The cafeteria at Castle High School is getting a major revamp starting Friday.

Food Nutrition Director Shenae Rowe says this project is seven years in the making.

Rowe says the cafeteria hasn't been touched since the 70's and was in desperate need of a makeover.

The new cafeteria will feature Mexican and Italian food stations as well as a grill.

Renovations should be complete by this fall.

