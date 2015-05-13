Popular BBQ restaurant cleared for take-off on new location - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Popular BBQ restaurant cleared for take-off on new location

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Good news for Evansville BBQ fans!

Shyler's BBQ had their plans to relocate approved Monday by the Area Planning Commission.

The restaurant would move into the former location of the Fox and Hound on Indiana Street.

Owner J.B. Simmons says he hopes to start construction around June 1 and open in September.

The menu will stay the same as the old restaurant on Green River Road. It closed after a fire in 2013.

