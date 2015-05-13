Off-duty law enforcement working to make women feel safer

"No matter how safe it may be, predators know this is where the victims are."



Sergeant Sam Smith making it his mission to teach women how to protect themselves from criminals.



"I'm very familiar with women who have been abused, women who have been attacked, family members, and friends," says Smith.



That's why Smith and other off-duty officers at LawMan Security are holding a self-defense class on May 17th, specifically for women.



The class is in the Las Vegas room at Tropicana Casino from 1-5 p.m. this Sunday.



Cost is $65.00 and you can register for the class until May 16th at noon.



LawMan Security can be reached at 812-459-9971.



